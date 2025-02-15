Fantasy Soccer
Scott McTominay News: Underwhelming in Lazio contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

McTominay drew three fouls and had one tackle (zero won), two clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Lazio.

McTominay used his muscularity to help the defense but was a non-factor on offense, which hasn't happened a lot this campaign. He has bagged two goals and logged nine shots (four on target), two key passes, three crosses (zero accurate) and six tackles (four won) in the last five bouts.

