Sead Kolasinac headshot

Sead Kolasinac Injury: Bows out early versus Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Kolasinac registered two tackles (one won) and three interceptions in 45 minutes in Sunday's match against Bologna before leaving on a stretcher due to a possible knee injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Kolasinac got off to a good start and stifled a few actions but went down in a heap after tangling up with an opponent and was carted off. He'll undergo the exams in the coming days. Rafael Toloi substituted for him.

Sead Kolasinac
Atalanta
