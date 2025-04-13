Sead Kolasinac Injury: Bows out early versus Bologna
Kolasinac registered two tackles (one won) and three interceptions in 45 minutes in Sunday's match against Bologna before leaving on a stretcher due to a possible knee injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.
Kolasinac got off to a good start and stifled a few actions but went down in a heap after tangling up with an opponent and was carted off. He'll undergo the exams in the coming days. Rafael Toloi substituted for him.
