Sead Kolasinac Injury: Bows out early versus Bologna

Kolasinac registered two tackles (one won) and three interceptions in 45 minutes in Sunday's match against Bologna before leaving on a stretcher due to a possible knee injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Kolasinac got off to a good start and stifled a few actions but went down in a heap after tangling up with an opponent and was carted off. He'll undergo the exams in the coming days. Rafael Toloi substituted for him.