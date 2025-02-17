Fantasy Soccer
Sead Kolasinac headshot

Sead Kolasinac Injury: Fit for midweek tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Kolasinac (thigh) "is good to go and will probably start against Club Brugge," coach Gian Piero Gasperini announced.

Kolasinac will be back after sitting out three games and is likely to get the nod since Isak Hien (thigh) is in doubt. He has registered five tackles (four won), two crosses (zero accurate), six interceptions and five clearances in his last four showings, with no clan sheets

Sead Kolasinac
Atalanta
More Stats & News
