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Sead Kolasinac Injury: Questionable for Bologna contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Kolasinac is a late doubt for Sunday's fixture against Bologna due to a knock, Sky Italy reported.

Kolasinac isn't 100 percent, but the staff is hopeful he'll soldier through his physical problem since Isak Hien (suspension) and Odilon Kossounou (thigh) are missing and Berat Djimsiti (hamstring) and Giorgio Scalvini (ankle) are iffy as well. At least one of the players in subpar form will likely get the nod anyway.

Sead Kolasinac
Atalanta
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