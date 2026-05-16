Sead Kolasinac Injury: Questionable for Bologna contest

Kolasinac is a late doubt for Sunday's fixture against Bologna due to a knock, Sky Italy reported.

Kolasinac isn't 100 percent, but the staff is hopeful he'll soldier through his physical problem since Isak Hien (suspension) and Odilon Kossounou (thigh) are missing and Berat Djimsiti (hamstring) and Giorgio Scalvini (ankle) are iffy as well. At least one of the players in subpar form will likely get the nod anyway.