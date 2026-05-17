Sead Kolasinac News: Bench option Sunday
Kolasinac (lower leg) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against Bologna.
Kolasinac has been included in the squad despite the knock that had left him as a late doubt heading into the weekend, with the staff remaining hopeful he can contribute despite not being at 100 percent as Atalanta navigate a critically depleted defensive situation. His presence on the bench is a welcome development for a side already without Isak Hien through suspension and Odilon Kossounou through injury.
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