Sead Kolasinac headshot

Sead Kolasinac News: Bench option Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Kolasinac (lower leg) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against Bologna.

Kolasinac has been included in the squad despite the knock that had left him as a late doubt heading into the weekend, with the staff remaining hopeful he can contribute despite not being at 100 percent as Atalanta navigate a critically depleted defensive situation. His presence on the bench is a welcome development for a side already without Isak Hien through suspension and Odilon Kossounou through injury.

Sead Kolasinac
Atalanta
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