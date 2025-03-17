Sead Kolasinac News: Decent in Inter bout

Kolasinac had one key pass, two tackles (one won), one interception and three clearances in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Inter Milan.

Kolasinac did what he could to stop the opponents and was the most physical man for his side in the back, but it didn't suffice. He has assisted once and posted eight chances created, eight tackles (five won), six interceptions and 19 clearances in the last five games, contributing to two clean sheets.