Sead Kolasinac News: Fares well in Venezia match

Kolasinac created three scoring chances, won three of four tackles and had seven clearnaces and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Venezia.

Kolasinac put together a great two-way display, as he had a freedom to attack while his team laid siege, but he also did his part in the back. He has logged five key passes, even tackles (five won), six interceptions and 13 clearances in his last five showings, helping shut down the adversaries twice.