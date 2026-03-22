Sead Kolasinac News: Gritty display in Verona contest
Kolasinac recorded five tackles (four won), one clearance and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Verona.
Kolasinac missed out on the clean sheet since he was replaced with 15 minutes to go, but had a quality performance nonetheless, matching his season high in tackles. He has clearly gained the upper hand over Honest Ahanor in the last two months. He has notched at least one tackle in four appearances in a row, amassing 14 (nine won) and adding three interceptions, five clearances and three blocks over that span, with no clean sheets.
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