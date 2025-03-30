Fantasy Soccer
Sead Kolasinac News: Gritty in Fiorentina match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Kolasinac registered five tackles (four won), three clearances, one block and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Fiorentina.

Kolasinac had a strong defensive display despite the subpar performance by his team, although his efforts weren't enough to completely stop the opponents. He has recorded seven chances created, 12 tackles (nine won), six interceptions and 22 clearances in the last five games, contributing to two clean sheets.

