Sead Kolasinac News: Leads backline in loss
Kolasinac had two tackles (one won), five clearances and three interceptions in Tuesday's 2-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.
Kolasinac's five clearances marked a team-high Tuesday, though Atalanta were undone by two first half goals in a 2-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund. The defender has made three appearances (two starts) over Atalanta's last three fixtures (all competitions) after missing the preceding three matches due to a knee injury. Kolasinac's 90 minute shift was his second of the season and first since mid-December.
