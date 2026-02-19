Sead Kolasinac headshot

Sead Kolasinac News: Leads backline in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Kolasinac had two tackles (one won), five clearances and three interceptions in Tuesday's 2-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Kolasinac's five clearances marked a team-high Tuesday, though Atalanta were undone by two first half goals in a 2-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund. The defender has made three appearances (two starts) over Atalanta's last three fixtures (all competitions) after missing the preceding three matches due to a knee injury. Kolasinac's 90 minute shift was his second of the season and first since mid-December.

Sead Kolasinac
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sead Kolasinac See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sead Kolasinac See More
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
107 days ago
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
January 28, 2025
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 14
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 14
Rotowire Staff
December 17, 2020
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 13 [Updated]
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 13 [Updated]
Rotowire Staff
December 14, 2020