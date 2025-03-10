Fantasy Soccer
Sead Kolasinac headshot

Sead Kolasinac News: Provides assist versus Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Kolasinac assisted once to go with one tackle (one won), four clearances and two chances created in Sunday's 4-0 win over Juventus.

Kolasinac was impeccable in the back and teed up Davide Zappacosta with a pretty touch while trying to keep the ball in bounds on the baseline. It's his third assist in the campaign. He has recorded seven key passes, six tackles (four won), five interceptions and 16 clearances in the last four matches since returning from injury, contributing to two clean sheets.

Sead Kolasinac
Atalanta
