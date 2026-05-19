Sead Kolasinac News: Subs in late versus Bologna
Kolasinac (lower leg) played just two minutes, completing two passes, in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Bologna.
Kolasinac was available but saw limited action because of his subpar fitness. He'll look to work on it in the next few days and challenge Honest Ahanor in the season final versus Fiorentina on Friday. He has registered four tackles (one won), four interceptions and one clearance in his last five showings (four starts), with no clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sead Kolasinac See More
-
Football Predictions
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction196 days ago
-
Game Previews
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & NotesJanuary 28, 2025
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 14December 17, 2020
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 13 [Updated]December 14, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sead Kolasinac See More