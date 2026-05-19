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Sead Kolasinac News: Subs in late versus Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Kolasinac (lower leg) played just two minutes, completing two passes, in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Bologna.

Kolasinac was available but saw limited action because of his subpar fitness. He'll look to work on it in the next few days and challenge Honest Ahanor in the season final versus Fiorentina on Friday. He has registered four tackles (one won), four interceptions and one clearance in his last five showings (four starts), with no clean sheets.

Sead Kolasinac
Atalanta
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