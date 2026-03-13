Seamus Coleman headshot

Seamus Coleman Injury: Could be back Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 5:50am

Coleman (knock) should be an option for Saturday's clash against Arsenal after missing the last game due to an issue, according to coach David Moyes. "Nothing really new, no. We're hoping everybody's fine."

Coleman missed the last match against Burnley with a minor knock but should be available for Saturday's clash with Arsenal. That said, the defender hasn't seen the field for the Toffees since late November and has only made four appearances on the bench during that stretch, suggesting he is not part of coach David Moyes' current plans and his status is unlikely to have any real impact on the starting XI.

Seamus Coleman
Everton
