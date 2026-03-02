Seamus Coleman Injury: Out against Burnley

Coleman (knock) was absent this weekend against Newcastle due to a knock and will also miss Tuesday's clash against Burnley, coach David Moyes said in the press conference. "Coleman picked up a little bit of a knock - but not serious - on Friday, so he missed out at the weekend. He won't be available for this game, but we're hoping he won't be too long. "

Coleman will be sidelined for Tuesday's clash against Burnley due to a knock sustained last Friday that already forced him to miss the previous match against Newcastle. He will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis to determine the length of his absence. The defender has logged just 12 minutes this season, so his absence is unlikely to have a significant impact on the squad.