Seamus Coleman Injury: Remains without return date

Coleman has no date for a possible return, having been out since December with a calf injury. According to manager David Moyes, "But we always have to do the right thing and play the players who are going to get us the best results. The first thing Seamus has to do is get himself back fit."

Coleman has been more of a coach than a player this season and that doesn't seem to be changing. Fresh off knee surgery from last season, it's looking likely this will be the last campaign for Coleman as a player. Jake O'Brien has taken over right-back duties from Ashley Young under Moyes, leaving Coleman and Nathan Patterson on the sidelines.