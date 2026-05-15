Seamus Coleman News: Announces retirement after season

Coleman will bring his playing career at Everton to an end when his contract expires next month, concluding a remarkable 17-year association with the club he joined from Sligo Rovers in January 2009, the club announced.

Coleman holds the Everton record for most Premier League appearances with 372 and has captained the club 140 times, cementing his status as one of the greatest servants in the club's history. If he features in Sunday's final home match against Sunderland, it will take his total in all competitions to 434, moving him into 10th place in Everton's all-time appearances list. Coleman expressed deep gratitude to the fans, staff and teammates who have supported him throughout his time at the club, while acknowledging the scale of a decision that will shape the next chapter of his life. Colaman will take the summer to reflect on his next move, with options including a coaching role at Everton or continuing his playing career elsewhere, while his love for the Republic of Ireland also remains a factor in his thinking.