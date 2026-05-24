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Seamus Coleman News: Makes final professional appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Coleman generated two crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Coleman subbed onto the pitch in the 84th minute for Tim Iroegbunam, the final appearance of his professional career as he announced his plans to retire earlier this month. It marked just his fifth appearance of the season as he missed most of the campaign with injury. He spent the last 17 seasons with Everton, scoring 22 goals and recording 24 assists across 327 Premier League starts (373 appearances) and nearly 29,000 minutes of action.

Seamus Coleman
Everton
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