Seamus Coleman News: Option off bench Saturday
Coleman (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Arsenal.
Coleman is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Arsenal after missing the previous match with a minor knock. The defender has not seen the field since late November and has only made a few bench appearances during that span, indicating he is currently a depth option in the defensive rotation.
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