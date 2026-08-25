Sean Johnson News: Allows three in loss
Johnson made two saves and conceded three goals during Saturday's 3-1 loss against Charlotte.
Johnson wasn't exactly at fault for the goals he allowed but at the same time he could've done a little bit better in each of them. After a strong five-game stretch with just four goals allowed and two clean sheets to start the season, the goalkeeper has been struggling since, averaging two goals conceded per game, and got beaten six times over the last two.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Johnson See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to ShineMay 8, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding FormMay 1, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce BackApril 24, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding FootingApril 10, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 1: Benteke Ready For MoreFebruary 20, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Johnson See More