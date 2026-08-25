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Sean Johnson News: Allows three in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 8:31pm

Johnson made two saves and conceded three goals during Saturday's 3-1 loss against Charlotte.

Johnson wasn't exactly at fault for the goals he allowed but at the same time he could've done a little bit better in each of them. After a strong five-game stretch with just four goals allowed and two clean sheets to start the season, the goalkeeper has been struggling since, averaging two goals conceded per game, and got beaten six times over the last two.

Sean Johnson
D.C. United
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