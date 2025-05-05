Sean Johnson News: Allows two in loss
Johnson made five saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-0 loss against New England.
Johnson got beaten twice in 27 minutes but then made multiple spectacular interventions that avoided what would've been an humiliating home loss. After a rough start of campaign, the goalkeeper is starting to play at his best again and had 25 saves, three clean sheets and just four goals allowed over his last six appearances.
