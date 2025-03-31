Sean Johnson News: Busy for draw
Johnson made five saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Johnson stopped all five shots he faced during Saturday's draw, coming away with an unexpected clean sheet in the clash. The goalkeeper did well against a brilliant Vancouver attack and was excellent. Johnson will look to contain the Miami attack next time out against Lionel Messi and co.
