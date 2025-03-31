Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sean Johnson headshot

Sean Johnson News: Busy for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Johnson made five saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Johnson stopped all five shots he faced during Saturday's draw, coming away with an unexpected clean sheet in the clash. The goalkeeper did well against a brilliant Vancouver attack and was excellent. Johnson will look to contain the Miami attack next time out against Lionel Messi and co.

Sean Johnson
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now