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Sean Johnson News: Clean sheet against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Johnson registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atlanta United.

Johnson would see a solid match in net as he stopped all three shot son target to earn a clean sheet. This is his first clean sheet since their season opener, with two on the season. He will look for a third after the break when resuming play against Dallas on April 4.

Sean Johnson
D.C. United
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