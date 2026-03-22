Sean Johnson News: Clean sheet against Atlanta
Johnson registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atlanta United.
Johnson would see a solid match in net as he stopped all three shot son target to earn a clean sheet. This is his first clean sheet since their season opener, with two on the season. He will look for a third after the break when resuming play against Dallas on April 4.
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