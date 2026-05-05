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Sean Johnson News: Clean sheet vs former team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Johnson had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus New York City FC.

Johnson had a decent outing Sunday, making four saves while keeping a clean sheet against his former club. In his first 11 matches with his new club, Johnson has made 36 saves while allowing 15 goals, keepng four clean sheets in the process. He will face off with Nashville for the next game on Saturday, who have scored seven goals in the last five contetss

Sean Johnson
D.C. United
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