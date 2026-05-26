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Sean Johnson News: Concedes four but makes four saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Johnson registered four saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-4 draw versus CF Montreal.

Sean Johnson made four saves, but was unable to prevent Montreal from scoring four goals. Two of these goals came deep into stoppage time. In 15 games this season he has kept four clean sheets and this was the third time that he conceded four goals.

Sean Johnson
D.C. United
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