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Sean Johnson News: Concedes four goals at home

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Johnson made three saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-0 loss versus FC Dallas.

Johnson had a game to forget, conceding the most goals in the season so far. The goalkeeper has two clean sheets in six starts. He will now look to bounce back at New England on Saturday.

Sean Johnson
D.C. United
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