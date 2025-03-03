Sean Johnson News: Concedes four in loss

Johnson made no saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 defeat to Orlando City SC.

Johnson has struggled early in the season, allowing six goals in two matches, including four in Saturday's loss to Orlando. He had little chance to stop any of them, with Cesar Araujo scoring from an unstoppable free kick and the others coming from defensive breakdowns that left him exposed in one-on-one situations. He will look for a stronger performance against Cincinnati on Saturday despite the tough matchup.