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Sean Johnson News: Concedes four Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Johnson allowed four goals while making two saves during Wednesday's 4-4 draw with NY Red Bulls.

Johnson allowed four goals but did enough to keep United in the match as they came from behind for a point. The keeper has allowed five goals while combining for nine saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. United take on Orlando on Saturday.

Sean Johnson
D.C. United
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