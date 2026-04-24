Sean Johnson News: Concedes four Wednesday
Johnson allowed four goals while making two saves during Wednesday's 4-4 draw with NY Red Bulls.
Johnson allowed four goals but did enough to keep United in the match as they came from behind for a point. The keeper has allowed five goals while combining for nine saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. United take on Orlando on Saturday.
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