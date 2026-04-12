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Sean Johnson News: Concedes one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Johnson recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against New England Revolution.

Johnson recorded a clearance and a tackle. He has now accumulated 24 saves in seven games this campaign. Next, he takes on Philadelphia Union, who have netted four in the last three games.

Sean Johnson
D.C. United
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