Sean Johnson News: Concedes three
Johnson recorded five saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat against Chicago Fire.
Johnson had a strong performance. He saved a penalty but was partly at fault for Chicago's third goal, as he parried the free kick into a dangerous area. Over the last four games, he has recorded 17 saves and three clearances, conceding eight goals. Next, he will face St. Louis City SC, who have scored five times in their last four games.
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