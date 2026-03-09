Sean Johnson News: Concedes twice in loss

Johnson recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Inter Miami CF.

Johnson turned aside two of four Inter Miami shots on goal Saturday as D.C. United were unable to complete their comeback bid in a 2-1 defeat. Across his first three starting appearances as D.C. United's first-choice keeper, the veteran has made 13 saves and two clearances while conceding three goals and recording one clean sheet. Look for Johnson between the sticks Saturday when D.C. United look to bounce back at Chicago.