Sean Johnson News: Concedes two against Cincinnati
Johnson recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss to FC Cincinnati.
Johnson had a decent outing but still allowed two goals Saturday, making five saves in the loss. He has now gone three straight matches without a clean sheet to open the season, allowing eight goals across his three appearances. He will hope to do better and possibly see his first clean sheet when facing Chicago on March 15.
