Sean Johnson headshot

Sean Johnson News: Concedes two against Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Johnson recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss to FC Cincinnati.

Johnson had a decent outing but still allowed two goals Saturday, making five saves in the loss. He has now gone three straight matches without a clean sheet to open the season, allowing eight goals across his three appearances. He will hope to do better and possibly see his first clean sheet when facing Chicago on March 15.

Sean Johnson
Toronto FC
