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Sean Johnson News: Four saves for clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Johnson registered four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Johnson saved all four shots he faced during Saturday's draw and did enough for the clean sheet. The goalkeeper was left behind the eight ball for most of the match as the team in front of him failed to accomplish much of anything throughout the match. He did enough to earn the draw and was the clear man of the match.

Sean Johnson
D.C. United
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