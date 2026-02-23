Sean Johnson News: Four saves in clean sheet win
Johnson recorded four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Philadelphia Union.
Johnson helped his side to a 1-0 win over Philadelphia Union by making four saves. This was Johnson's first game for the club, having joined from Toronto. He kept seven clean sheets last season, with his best year coming in 2022 when he kept 15 clean sheets for NYCFC.
