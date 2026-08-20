Sean Johnson News: Four saves, three goals conceded
Johnson made four saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-0 loss versus New England Revolution.
Post-World Cup, Johnson has logged four-plus saves in all but one of his five appearances. Unfortunately for him, he's conceded at least one goal in all of them, which his 73.3 save percentage over the span only somewhat makes up for. Johnson's next chance for a clean sheet is Saturday at Charlotte.
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