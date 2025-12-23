Johnson has spent the past three seasons with Toronto FC after joining from New York City FC in January 2023, making 76 MLS appearances with 22 clean sheets and becoming the fourth player in league history to reach 100 regular-season clean sheets. Johnson made 31 league starts in the 2025 MLS season, recording seven clean sheets and 111 saves, which ranked fifth in MLS. Johnson previously spent six seasons with New York City FC, where he won the club's first MLS Cup in 2021, earned MLS Cup MVP honors, and totaled 206 appearances with 60 clean sheets across all competitions. Johnson also spent six seasons with the Chicago Fire, making 191 appearances with 41 clean sheets, and has earned 13 caps for the United States, including three Gold Cup tournaments.