Sean Johnson headshot

Sean Johnson News: Keeps clean sheet in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Johnson made one save and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's scoreless draw against Minnesota.

Johnson saw the opposition creating multiple occasions but benefited from their lack of accuracy in front of the net to keep his second clean sheet over the last three matches. Definitely a great bounce back from the goalkeeper, who had allowed multiple goals in each of the first five starts of the campaign.

Sean Johnson
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
