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Sean Johnson News: One save, one goal conceded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 4:46pm

Johnson recorded one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Chicago Fire.

For a second straight appearance, Johnson logged the same amount of saves and goals conceded. The goalkeeper will have one last opportunity to finish March with a bounce-back performance and clean sheet when he and D.C. United play at Atlanta United next Saturday.

Sean Johnson
D.C. United
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