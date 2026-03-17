Sean Johnson News: One save, one goal conceded
Johnson recorded one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Chicago Fire.
For a second straight appearance, Johnson logged the same amount of saves and goals conceded. The goalkeeper will have one last opportunity to finish March with a bounce-back performance and clean sheet when he and D.C. United play at Atlanta United next Saturday.
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