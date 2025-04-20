Sean Johnson News: Records five saves in clean sheet

Johnson had five saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Real Salt Lake. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Johnson made five crucial saves to secure the victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday. His performance was instrumental in earning back-to-back shutouts and marked his third clean sheet in the last four matches. He also registered 18 saves in that span, confirming a good form for Toronto as they allowed only one goal in the last four games after conceding 12 in the first five matches of the MLS season. The goalie will aim to maintain this form against NYCFC on Saturday.