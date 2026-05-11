Sean Johnson News: Saves five in 2-2 draw
Johnson made five saves in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Nashville SC.
Johnson and D.C. United were dealt a big blow when defender Sylvan Hefti was given a red card in the 74th minute to help fuel a late Nashville comeback. Despite the bad fortune, Johnson was able to help D.C. secure its fifth consecutive unbeaten match. After playing four of their last five on the road, D.C. returns for a three-game home stand starting with a clash against the Chicago Fire on Wednesday.
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