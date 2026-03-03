Sean Johnson News: Seven saves in 1-0 loss
Johnson made seven saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Austin FC.
Johnson made seven saves as his side fell to a 1-0 away defeat to Austin. The goal that he conceded was his first in the two games this season, and he has made 11 saves in the two matches. Last season, when playing for Toronto, he made seven or more saves on two occassions in the entire season and didn't keep a clean sheet when making more than five saves.
