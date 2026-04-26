Sean Johnson News: Three saves, two goals conceded
Johnson made three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Orlando City SC.
Johnson has logged three saves exactly four times across his last six appearances, each of which includes at least multiple saved shots. On the other hand, it is back-to-back games now in which he has conceded multiple goals. Johnson will look to bounce back in May.
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