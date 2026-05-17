Sean Johnson News: Two saves in draw

Johnson registered two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against St. Louis City SC.

Johnson came up with two saves in Saturday's 1-1 MLS home draw against St. Louis City, with the only blemish coming from Chris Durkin's 50th minute strike that put the visitors ahead. He's now up to 14 MLS starts on the season, logging four clean sheets while piling up 48 saves along the way. Johnson will aim to stay sharp in Saturday's matchup against Montreal, the final tune-up before the World Cup break.