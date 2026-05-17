Sean Johnson headshot

Sean Johnson News: Two saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Johnson registered two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against St. Louis City SC.

Johnson came up with two saves in Saturday's 1-1 MLS home draw against St. Louis City, with the only blemish coming from Chris Durkin's 50th minute strike that put the visitors ahead. He's now up to 14 MLS starts on the season, logging four clean sheets while piling up 48 saves along the way. Johnson will aim to stay sharp in Saturday's matchup against Montreal, the final tune-up before the World Cup break.

Sean Johnson
D.C. United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Johnson See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 8, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 1, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 24, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 10, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 1: Benteke Ready For More
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 1: Benteke Ready For More
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 20, 2025