Sean Longstaff Injury: Undergoes hernia surgery

Longstaff is out for Sunday's match against West Ham due to hernia surgery, according to manager Daniel Farke. "Also, Sean is out. He had a hernia surgery. Not available for this game. So, of course, a bit tricky still, but we try to find some good solutions."

Longstaff is going to hit the sidelines just ahead of the season finale, as the midfielder will instead rest after receiving hernia surgery. This will leave the club without a bit of depth for the final match, as he has appeared off the bench in every game since April 13. The midfielder ends his season in more of a rotational role with the club, notching two goals and two assists in 23 appearances (10 starts) this season.