Sean Longstaff headshot

Sean Longstaff News: Nets in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Longstaff scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Longstaff took a single shot from midfield during Wednesday's clash and found the back of the net. It was a big goal to earn a point against Bournemouth, as Leeds now turns around for a weekend clash at Bournemouth. Longstaff isn't a major goalscoring threat, especially with Leeds often playing a more reserved system.

Sean Longstaff
Leeds United
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