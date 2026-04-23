Sean Longstaff News: Nets in draw

Longstaff scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Longstaff took a single shot from midfield during Wednesday's clash and found the back of the net. It was a big goal to earn a point against Bournemouth, as Leeds now turns around for a weekend clash at Bournemouth. Longstaff isn't a major goalscoring threat, especially with Leeds often playing a more reserved system.