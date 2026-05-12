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Sean Longstaff News: Provides late spark versus Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Longstaff recorded two shots (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Longstaff nearly scored the last minute equalizer Monday, but Antonin Kinsky came up with an impossible save to secure the draw. Despite subbing onto the pitch in the 93rd minute, Longstaff made his impact felt in the match, finishing with two shots and two accurate crosses in his short cameo.

Sean Longstaff
Leeds United
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