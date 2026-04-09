Sean Nealis Injury: Ruled out 6-8 weeks after surgery

Nealis (shoulder) had surgery to repair his injured clavicle Monday, with his recovery expected to last 6-8 weeks, the team reported Thursday.

Nealis is officially facing a significant absence after getting hurt in his first start of the year against Dallas. This means the defender will be unlikely to play until after the World Cup break, although he could resume training sooner depending on his recovery progress. Kye Rowles (not injury related) and Lucas Bartlett are the top candidates to appear at center-back while Nealis is inactive.