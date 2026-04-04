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Sean Nealis Injury: Suffers injury in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 9:01pm

Nealis left Saturday's 4-0 loss to FC Dallas in the 60th minute with an apparent shoulder injury.

Nealis appeared to sustain a shoulder issue after falling on his right arm and was replaced by Aaron Herrera for the remainder of the match. The experienced defender is now a doubt for future contests, as he could be sidelined for some time in case the injury is serious. He was filling in for Kye Rowles (not injury related), so it would be a major problem for the squad if they lose another center-back option.

Sean Nealis
D.C. United
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