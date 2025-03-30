Sean Zawadzki News: 10 clearances in win
Zawadzki recorded one tackle (one won), 10 clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus D.C. United.
Zawadzki was dominant on the defensive end Saturday as he recorded 10 clearances, more than he had recorded through his first five appearances of the season. He also won one tackle, intercepted two pass and won three duels in his full 90 minutes of action.
