Sean Zawadzki News: 10 clearances in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Zawadzki recorded one tackle (one won), 10 clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus D.C. United.

Zawadzki was dominant on the defensive end Saturday as he recorded 10 clearances, more than he had recorded through his first five appearances of the season. He also won one tackle, intercepted two pass and won three duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

Sean Zawadzki
Columbus Crew
