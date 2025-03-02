Sean Zawadzki News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Zawadzki registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win over New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Zawadzki kept his first clean sheet of the season Saturday, contributing two tackles and three clearances to the Crew's dominant defensive outing. He also created two chances on the attack, showing his creativity on the attack. He played the full 90 minutes for the second straight match.