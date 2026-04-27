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Sean Zawadzki News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Zawadzki recorded three tackles (two won), six clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 2-0 win against Philadelphia Union.

Zawadzki kept his second clean sheet of the season Saturday, his first since March 8. He made six clearances for the fourth time this season, also adding two tackles and two interceptions on the defensive end of the pitch. He played the full 90 minutes in his 10th consecutive contest, the last six of which have come at center back.

Sean Zawadzki
Columbus Crew
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