Sean Zawadzki News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Zawadzki recorded three tackles (two won), six clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 2-0 win against Philadelphia Union.

Zawadzki kept his second clean sheet of the season Saturday, his first since March 8. He made six clearances for the fourth time this season, also adding two tackles and two interceptions on the defensive end of the pitch. He played the full 90 minutes in his 10th consecutive contest, the last six of which have come at center back.